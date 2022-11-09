Kaltura (KLTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect Kaltura to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $41.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 94.30% and a negative net margin of 44.48%. On average, analysts expect Kaltura to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Kaltura Stock Performance

Kaltura stock opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Kaltura has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $237.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaltura

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLTR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaltura during the second quarter worth about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaltura by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kaltura by 177.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KLTR shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaltura presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

Kaltura Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kaltura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaltura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.