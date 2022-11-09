Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$223.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.00 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.80-$8.97 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kadant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Kadant Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KAI traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $179.05. The stock had a trading volume of 58,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.32. Kadant has a 12-month low of $154.19 and a 12-month high of $240.47.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kadant

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,931.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,957 shares of company stock valued at $333,301 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kadant by 6.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Kadant by 13.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 16,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Further Reading

