JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,791,294 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.13.

