JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for National Grid (LON:NG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($13.24) price target on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,220 ($14.05) to GBX 1,020 ($11.74) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 978 ($11.26) on Tuesday. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 10.51 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,271.46 ($14.64). The company has a market capitalization of £35.80 billion and a PE ratio of 1,630.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 977.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.74.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

