JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) to Neutral

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRCH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Porch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of PRCH opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.57. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $70.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Porch Group will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Matthew Neagle acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 763,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Davis Kell acquired 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $50,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,779.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

