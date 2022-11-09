JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Price Target to €2.60

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.40 ($2.40) to €2.60 ($2.60) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ISNPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo to €2.90 ($2.90) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.30) to €2.50 ($2.50) in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.70) to €2.20 ($2.20) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.90 ($2.90) to €2.60 ($2.60) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.46.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISNPY traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.00. 264,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,484. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $20.22.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

