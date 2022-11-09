Joystick Price Reaches $0.58 on Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, Joystick has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00003387 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $116.55 million and approximately $114,604.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,192.38 or 0.99915452 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009144 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00047024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00041251 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023566 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00224813 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.5892332 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $88,412.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.