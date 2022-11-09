Joystick One Day Volume Reaches $91,042.00 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $117.88 million and approximately $91,042.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00003220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,305.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008656 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00044335 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00041974 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00023377 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 81.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00235711 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.59128241 USD and is down -3.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $128,808.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

