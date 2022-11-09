Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 95 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in Accenture by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.0 %

Accenture stock opened at $269.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.83.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.60.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

