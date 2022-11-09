Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,646 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

GE opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $91.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

