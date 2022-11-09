Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $299.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $267.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.50.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.36%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.18.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

