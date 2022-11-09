Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 245.1% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 166,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 118,074 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,120,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,888,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 713,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,961,000 after acquiring an additional 95,619 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 82,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 68,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 63,047 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

