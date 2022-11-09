Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.4 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.26%.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

