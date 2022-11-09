Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 112.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 40.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.1 %

APH stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.



