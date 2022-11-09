Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,818,818 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 4,885.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 464.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of REET stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.