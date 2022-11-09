Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 302 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,058 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.1% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in FedEx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $159.54 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Loop Capital lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

