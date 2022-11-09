John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
HPI stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
