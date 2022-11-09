John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 2.1 %

HPI stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $445,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

