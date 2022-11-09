Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0674 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $114.56 million and approximately $106,965.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0674 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,970.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008852 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008608 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00050649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00037631 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00024503 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006147 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00232531 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.07418876 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $125,628.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.