Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Gap Down to $180.94

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.94, but opened at $169.36. Jack Henry & Associates shares last traded at $175.90, with a volume of 7,560 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.85.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Institutional Trading of Jack Henry & Associates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after buying an additional 15,043,859 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after buying an additional 2,727,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,945,000 after buying an additional 454,724 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,632,000 after buying an additional 439,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

