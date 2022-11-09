Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) PT Raised to $5.50

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ITUB. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Unibanco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 5,145,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,603,000 after buying an additional 597,766 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,187,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,201,000 after purchasing an additional 385,205 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 54,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

