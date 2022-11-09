Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $2.93

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $3.03. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

