Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ISR opened at $0.29 on Friday. Isoray has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 67.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Isoray will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Featured Stories

