iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,945 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.40. 2,280,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,048. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.34. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

