iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 357.0% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 38,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $105.50. 150,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075,990. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.48 and a 200-day moving average of $113.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

