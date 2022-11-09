iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $12,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,094. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

