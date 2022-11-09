iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Argent Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 4.1% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.4% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.3% in the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 418,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,833,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,686,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $4.49 on Wednesday, hitting $175.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,246,189. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $242.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

