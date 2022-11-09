iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $54,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,469,000 after acquiring an additional 106,226 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 81,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,720,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IWB traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.74. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.