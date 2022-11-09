iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Solidarilty Wealth LLC

Solidarilty Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Solidarilty Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,468,629. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

