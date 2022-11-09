iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,158,000 after acquiring an additional 376,498 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,439,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,710,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.64. 96,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,404,795. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $158.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.81.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

