iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SHY stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.87. 192,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,931,601. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.26.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.