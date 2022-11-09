IOTA Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $638.02 million and approximately $37.73 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005436 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00017361 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000179 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

