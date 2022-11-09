Investors Title Plans None Dividend of $3.46 (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 3.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Investors Title has increased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

ITIC opened at $150.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.32. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $125.80 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investors Title in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

