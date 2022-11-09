Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 9th (AAU, ABIO, AHPI, AWH, BIOL, BTX, CCXI, CO, CULP, DRPRF)

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, November 9th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF). Cheuvreux issued a hold rating and a €106.00 ($106.00) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP). Ascendiant Capital Markets issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

