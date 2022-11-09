Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 9th (AAU, ABIO, AHPI, AWH, BIOL, BTX, CCXI, CO, CULP, DRPRF)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, November 9th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF). Cheuvreux issued a hold rating and a €106.00 ($106.00) price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Garmin (NYSE:GRMN). Barclays PLC issued an equal weight rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP). Ascendiant Capital Markets issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

