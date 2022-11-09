Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,526 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 6.3% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $18,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSY. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,782,000 after acquiring an additional 54,426 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 955,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,604,000 after buying an additional 135,420 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,052,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after buying an additional 196,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 110,846 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GSY traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,917. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.55. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $49.23 and a 12 month high of $50.42.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.