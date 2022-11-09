Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 872.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 112,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 100,882 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,876. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.23 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.55.

