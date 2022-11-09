Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 5.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 4.7% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,715,110. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $26.47.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

