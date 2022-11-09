Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Shares Acquired by Tlwm

Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Tlwm owned about 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $686,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BSMM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $25.30. 10,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,332. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.017 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.