Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Shares Up 1.6%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.57. Approximately 6,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 7,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.552 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 34.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 19.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

