Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Shares Up 1.6%

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $34.57. Approximately 6,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 7,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.94.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.552 dividend. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
