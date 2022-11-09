Interra Copper (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Trading 8.3% Higher

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 3,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 14,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.
Interra Copper Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.
About Interra Copper
Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Thane gold, copper, and silver property that covers an area of 50,904 acres and located in Quesnel Terrane.
