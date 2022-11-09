International Seaways, Inc. (INSW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.12 on December 22nd

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

International Seaways has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect International Seaways to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17. International Seaways has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $46.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,999.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Seaways by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,047,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.