International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Mizuho

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock opened at $91.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after buying an additional 3,286,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after buying an additional 1,525,828 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,979,000 after buying an additional 1,390,723 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,836,000 after buying an additional 925,805 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after buying an additional 768,929 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.