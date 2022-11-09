International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 2.1% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $11,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $748,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,828 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $84,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.68. 68,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average of $113.72. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

