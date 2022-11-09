Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TILE. TheStreet cut Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Interface Stock Performance
Shares of Interface stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. 236,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,672. Interface has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.
Institutional Trading of Interface
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Interface by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Interface by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 198,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 105,656 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Interface Company Profile
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
