Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TILE. TheStreet cut Interface from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of Interface stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.33. 236,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,672. Interface has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.23.

Institutional Trading of Interface

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Interface had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interface will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Interface by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Interface by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 198,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 105,656 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.



