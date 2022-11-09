Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,427 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $39,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 28,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,019. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.05.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. TheStreet cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

