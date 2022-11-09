Intelligent Financial Strategies Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $163,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $370,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.37. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,443. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $26.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41.

