Intelligent Financial Strategies Sells 600 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Intelligent Financial Strategies decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after buying an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,186,000 after buying an additional 1,054,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.06. 153,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,755,725. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Mondelez International

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

