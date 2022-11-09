Intelligent Financial Strategies Sells 2,996 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Intelligent Financial Strategies lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.82. 88,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,109. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.72. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

