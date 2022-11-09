Intelligent Financial Strategies Increases Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,534 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies owned 0.10% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,557.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,289,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,270,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. 137,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,440. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46.

