Intelligent Financial Strategies Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Intelligent Financial Strategies reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.02. 128,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,483,058. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

