Intelligent Financial Strategies Acquires Shares of 23,230 Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,861. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.